With Éamonn Fitzmaurice committing to another year as Kerry senior football manager, officials in the county are now keen for him to remain in place for two more years beyond next season.

Fitzmaurice has just completed five years in charge of the Kingdom. And while 2017 ended on a disappointing note with Mayo proving too good in the All-Ireland semi-replay, the season did yield a notable win over Dublin in the Division 1 league final.

With Kerry now enjoying much success at minor level, there is much optimism within the county that the senior side will reap a dividend in the coming seasons.

To that end, the county board and senior team management have agreed to develop in the coming months, a three-year programme of supports for the senior panel, with particular emphasis on player development and progression together with strength and conditioning.

Kerry after their league win last April

A statement by Kerry board chairman Tim Murphy outlines Éamonn Fitzmaurice's role in this programme.

It reads: "Despite winning the Allianz League and Munster football titles this year and the continuing unprecedented success at under-age and schools grades, we all fully recognise and acknowledge the great hunger for senior championship success among the Kerry GAA community.

"Working closely with Éamonn and his management team, the Kerry board is determined to provide the resources and supports necessary in order to ensure that Kerry achieves this success as soon as possible.

"The imminent completion of the Centre of Excellence in Currans will enable us to deliver the programmes we are planning within a state of the art facility in a co-ordinated and streamlined approach.

"In order to provide stability and underpin this programme I will be proposing that Éamonn Fitzmaurice be ratified as senior manager for a further two year term (2019/2020) at the next committee meeting on October 16. This proposal was unanimously supported by the Executive of the Kerry board at a meeting last evening.

"I am very confident that a strong collective effort will ensure that the phenomenal success we have achieved at minor level will be translated into senior success in the coming years."