After 45 years as secretary of the Cork County Board, the process has begun to find Frank Murphy's successor.

The Examiner is reporting that a proposal on the appointment of the next secretary will be circulated to clubs ahead of the next county board meeting.

County chairman Ger Lane confirmed that the proposal will be sent on 12 October prior to the next meeting on 17 October.

Frank Murphy has been Cork secretary since 1972 and was there for the construction of Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which opened in 1976.

He was given a contract extension in 2012 in order to facilitate his involvement in the organisation of the construction of the new Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

That contract is set to expire before the end of this year.