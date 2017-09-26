Eamonn Fitzmaurice is expected to remain on as Kerry manager for the final year of his current deal with the Kingdom.

If he sees out the 2018 season it will bring him up to six years in charge, with the 2014 All-Ireland final win over Donegal the high point.

Fitzmaurice came in for criticism following Kerry’s semi-final defeat to Mayo in August, though he remains in charge of one of the leading teams in the country.

Media reports on Tuesday morning suggest that the former All-Ireland winning defender will stay on, with the news announced later this week.

Kerry completed a four in-a-row of All-Ireland minor titles recently, with former senior boss Jack O'Connor in charge for the first two of those. It is thought that he will throw his hat in the ring for the top job whenever it comes free again.

Meanwhile, Lenny Harbinson has been ratified as the new Antrim football manager. The former Antrim player guided St Gall’s to an All Ireland club title in 2010.

He has been appointed on a three-year term with an annual review at the end of each season. Antrim were relegated to Division 4 of the Allianz League earlier this year and will start next season in football’s basement.

Former Louth manager Colin Kelly is expected to confirmed as the new Westmeath manager tomorrow night.

Tom Cribben led the Lake County to two successive Leinster final appearances, though they were well beaten by Dublin on each occasion. They were beaten by the Dubs again this year at the provincial semi-final stage before Cribben stepped down.