Lindsay Peat believes Sunday's All-Ireland football final between Mayo and Dublin showcased the soaring of standards of the game, with fitness and skill levels now at a level way above what has come before.

A rugby, basketball and soccer international, the incredibly talented Peat also won the Brendan Martin Cup with the Dubs back in 2010.

In front of a record crowd of 46,286 at Croke Park, her native county claimed only their second All-Ireland crown with an impressive 4-11 to 0-11 dismantling of Mayo.

Peat was hugely impressed with the fare on what she called a "landmark day".

"I'd love to see how many kilometers they put on the clock, and I'd love to see them with a GPS just to see their stats across the game and try and bring the level up because it's going to go from strength to strength if we manage what we have right here now," she told the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

"The fitness levels of both teams, especially Dublin in the end, was unreal.

"It's a landmark day. I knew it was going to be a cracker and I'm glad it lived up to its billing.

"The movement off the ball, the skill level, the foot passing... the speed of the game, the levels of fitness, I thought it was brilliant."

Dublin had lost three finals on the bounce to Cork but learned from the harsh lessons of those defeats to crush the Green and Red challenge.

With the game in their hands, Mick Bohan's charges kept possession, aping the capital's all-conquering men;s team as they ate up the clock with effective football.

"They've picked that up form the men's game, just for game management. Keep the hands on the ball," Peat added.

"You can't win games if you don't have the ball.

"In years gone by we would have seen a poor standard with a lot of turnovers.

"Everyone is in better shape. The skill level has really risen."