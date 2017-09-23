Eddie Brennan has stepped down as Kilkenny under 21 hurling boss after two years in charge.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner led the Cats to their first final at the grade in five years this summer but they suffered a six-point defeat to Limerick in the decider.

Brennan's management team of Bob Aylward, Richie Doyle and Richie O’Neill have also stepped aside.

A statement from Kilkenny GAA thanked the Sunday Game analyst for his service to the county.

"Kilkenny GAA has thanked Eddie Brennan and his management team of Richie Doyle, Richie O’Neill and Bob Aylward for their work with the squad over the past two years and wishes them well for the future," it read.

"The Board acknowledges the achievement of leading Kilkenny to their first Leinster title in this grade since 2012 and reaching the All-Ireland final for the first time also since 2012."