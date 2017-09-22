

Declan Bonner has been handed a three-year term to manage the Donegal senior footballers after he was confirmed as Rory Gallagher's successor by the county board on Friday evening.

Bonner, an All-Ireland winner from 1992, previously managed the side between 1997 and 2000.

In recent seasons, the Na Rossa clubman was in charge when the Donegal minor team made it to the All-Ireland final in 2014. Earlier this year, he guided the county to U21 success at provincial level.

The Donegal seniors had an indifferent championship in 2017, with heavy defeats to Tyrone in the Ulster semi-final and then to Galway in the qualifiers.

They did, however, maintain their top-flight status in the Allianz League.