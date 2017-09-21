Declan Bonner is poised to be named as the new Donegal senior football manager at a special county committee meeting on Friday evening.

The Donegal Under-21 manager will take over from Rory Gallagher who stepped down from the hotseat last month following an All-Ireland campaign in which his side exited at the fourth round qualifier stage.

Bonner previously managed the senior Donegal side from 1997 to 2000.

A special selection committee was convened by the Donegal board to replace Gallagher and while Shaun Paul Barrett and Cathal Corey were both understood to have been in the running, Bonner has emerged as the preferred candidate.

Brian McEniff who managed Bonner as a player during Donegal's triumphant All-Ireland campaign in 1992 believes he's the right man for the job.

Speaking to the Irish Times, McEniff said: "[He is] the right man for the job. But we will need to give him time for there is a lot of expectation out there.

"He knows the players very well and Donegal football very well and was there before albeit that it was 20 years ago.

"He is also very much involved with his club so he is very much up to speed with what is going down in Donegal.