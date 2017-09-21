Dublin and Mayo secured more than half the nominations for this year's PwC All-Stars football team, with two players from each side nominated for the Footballer of the Year award.

For Dublin, Sunday's Man of the Match James McCarthy earned a nomination alongside his teammate and goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton.

Mayo's veteran inside forward Andy Moran enjoyed his greatest season in 2017 and has been shortlisted along with goalkeeper David Clarke.

Dublin's Con O'Callaghan, Cork's Sean Powter and Galway's Michael Daly have been nominated for Young Footballer of the Year.

Dublin pip Mayo in All-Star nominations with 13 to the westerners' 12. The remainder of the breakdown is Tyrone (6), Kerry (5), Roscommon, Kildare and Down (2 each) with Monaghan, Donegal and Armagh completing the high-profile line-up with one nomination apiece.

The nominees were decided upon by a committee drawn from the GAA media and chaired by GAA President Aogán Ó'Fearghail.

The final selections for both the All-Star and Footballer of the Year awards will be voted on exclusively by inter-county players.

The final XV that make up the PwC All-Star Football team will be presented with their awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, 3 November - an event to be screened live on RTÉ One.

PwC All-Star Football Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin), David Clarke (Mayo), Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

DEFENDERS

Jack McCaffrey, Cian O’Sullivan, Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, John Small, Jonny Cooper (Dublin), Keith Higgins, Lee Keegan, Chris Barrett, Colm Boyle, Brendan Harrison (Mayo), Pádraig Hampsey, Tiernan McCann (Tyrone), Paul Murphy, Tadhg Morley (Kerry), Conor Devanney (Roscommon), Caolan Mooney (Down), Fintan Kelly (Monaghan).

MIDFIELDERS

James McCarthy, Brian Fenton (Dublin), Tom Parsons (Mayo), Colm Cavanagh (Tyrone), Enda Smith (Roscommon), Kevin Feely (Kildare).

FORWARDS

Andy Moran, Kevin McLoughlin, Aidan O’Shea, Jason Doherty, Cillian O’Connor (Mayo), Ciarán Kilkenny, Con O’Callaghan, Paul Mannion, Dean Rock (Dublin), Paul Geaney, Kieran Donaghy, James O’Donoghue (Kerry), Peter Harte, Niall Sludden (Tyrone), Connaire Harrison (Down), Patrick McBrearty (Donegal), Jamie Clarke (Armagh), Daniel Flynn (Kildare).

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Andy Moran (Mayo)

David Clarke (Mayo)

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Michael Daly (Galway)