Derry minors may have wanted to forget their Croke Park experience as quickly as possible on Sunday but there was one fan of the Oak Leaf County who has a memory to cherish.

A video has emerged of the victorious Dublin seniors with the Sam Maguire cup in the warm-up area beside the dressing rooms at HQ.

The panel are sitting down while Jim Gavin helps 12-year-old Anton Campbell from Magherafelt to lift the famous prize aloft.

Anton, who has Down syndrome, is a member of the O'Donovan Rossa club and his mother Lisa told RTÉ Sport the memory was not something he would forget in a hurry.

"He's away back to school this morning all business about meeting the Dublin team," said Lisa, who has "total respect" for Jim Gavin and the Dublin team following the gesture.

Some consolation for one dedicated fan after a heavy defeat to Kerry.

He was the first Derry man since Henry Downey in 1993 to lift the trophy.

Joe Brolly, what do you think of that?