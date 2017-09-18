Dublin’s narrow win over Mayo in yesterday’s All-Ireland SFC final was the most watched show on Irish television so far this year, with over one million viewers tuning in to the drama on RTÉ2.

The game drew an average audience of 1,137,500, making it the number one programme for the year so far.

80.65% of all those watching TV at the time were tuned in to The Sunday Game Live.

The TV audience peaked at over 1.3 million people as Dean Rock steered over the winning free deep into injury-time, sealing a first three-in-a-row for the Dubs since the 1920s.

Yesterday's decider also saw the highest volume of live streams for any football final ever on the RTÉ Player and the strongest volume of live streams for any Sunday Game Live programme ever.

Total live streams reached 107,451 viewers, which includes 2,379 live streams of the Irish commentary version.