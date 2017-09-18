Losing an All-Ireland final can either strengthen or lessen a team's resolve. You would have to say that Mayo have in the main coped well with their September losses, as evidenced by their ability to come back the following season and reach another decider.

Captain Cillian O'Connor was resolute at the team hotel on Sunday night, proclaiming that Mayo would be ready to push the rock up the hill again in 2018.

"Moving forward into the future we are going to continue to fight the good fight."

Yet, their powers of recovery have not always yielded a postie response since the beginning of an unwanted sequence of final defeats in 1989.

1990 - Late rally inspired by McStay and McHale not enough

Kevin McStay

In the '89 final Mayo acquitted themselves well against a Cork side who were looking to avoid a third consecutive final defeat. The experience of the Rebels shone through in the end as they prevailed by three points, though Anthony Finnerty missed a great goal chance for the Westerners at a crucial stage in the second half.

And so to the following summer, John O'Mahony's Mayo were looking to complete a hat-trick of Connacht titles. However, they found Galway too good at the semi-final stage on the same day the Irish team returned home from Italia '90 and Nelson Mandela visited these shores.

A late goal from Liam McHale and a point from Kevin McStay was not enough as the Tribesmen prevailed by 2-11 to 1-12.

1997 - Mayo undone by Maurice magic

Maurice Fitzgerald

After the heartbreak of the replay defeat to Meath, Mayo made it all the way to the final again 12 months later.

They began the summer with a long overdue victory against Galway at Tuam Stadium - a first victory for the Green and Red at the venue since 1951. Subsequent wins over Leitrim and Sligo saw them retain their provincial crown.

On the day that Princess Diana lost her life, they had little difficulty in overcoming Offaly in the All-Ireland semi-final. Four weeks later Maurice Fitzgerald was the star of the show as Kerry ended their 11-year wait for a title. Mayo simply left themselves with too much to do late on as the Kingdom ran out 0-13 to 1-07 winners.

1998 - Up and coming Galway go all the way as neighbours watch on

John O'Mahony

Mayo's season ended on 25 May. There was a sense of a team on the way down, as Galway in front of over 34,000 supporters, won this provincial quarter-final by four points. It was the first step they took in winning back Sam Maguire after a gap of 32 years.

The home side could only score one point in the second half, an indication that their powers were on the wane. Overseeing the Tribesemen's charge was a Mayoman - John O'Mahony.

2005 - Kerry again the masters with a bit in hand

Ciaran McDonald

Mayo were were and truly trimmed in the '04 decider by Kerry. It was the same opposition who ended their interest in the '05 campaign at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage. The final score was 2-15 to 0-18, but don't be mislead by that. Pat O'Shea's men were winners from a long way out. 0-05 from Mayo in the last ten minutes put some respectability on this encounter.

Earlier, Mayo, then managed by John Maughan, had lost out by two points to Galway in the Connacht final.

2007 - A summer of little cheer

Pearse Stadium heartache for Mayo

Mickey Moran had stepped away as manager after another September mauling by Kerry. John O'Mahony was back for another spell in charge. Five days before he was elected as a Fine Gael TD, O'Mahony watched on as Mayo turned in a below-par performance in the Connacht quarter-final. Galway were comfortable seven-point winners in Salthill.

The qualifiers brought a victory against Cavan, before Derry with the minimum of fuss, ended Mayo's season in the subsequent round.

2013 - Dubs gain revenge - this time on final day

Cillian O'Connor



Mayo reached successive finals in this year as James Horan's side built on the good work from 2012. The Connacht championship was regained with little difficulty and then revenge was sweet when Horan's men crushed Donegal in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

Tyrone proved sticky enough in the semi-final, but they got the job done. On a day borrowed from high summer, Mayo then targeted back-to-back championship wins over the Dubs.

In a contest of much ebb and flow, two goals from Bernard Brogan ultimately proved crucial as Dublin ran out 2-12 to 1-14 winners. A one-point margin - an omen of things to come.

2014 - Frustration on Shannonside

Limerick drama

It would not be a third consecutive final appearance for Horan's charges. Two tremendous tussles with Kerry ended with the Kingdom winning a dramatic All-Ireland semi-final replay in Limerick.

Two converted penalties from James O’Donoghue helped send the Kingdom through in a game that went to extra time.

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly had a chance to win it for the Connacht champions with the final kick of normal time, but came up short with a last-gasp free.

On day when the performance of referee Cormac Reilly came in for much scrutiny, there was also the sight of Mayo fan Mick Barrett confronting Reilly on the pitch. It took six security personnel to remove Barrett from the field of play.

The drawn game at Croke Park looked to be heading Mayo's way until Kieran Donaghy's introduction sparked a revival late on from Éamonn Fitzmaurice's side.

2017 - Not again.. nothing to show for a summer of toil

Colm Boyle

Mayo's march to the 2016 final saw them go on the scenic route. Stephen Rochford's troops were forced to go on a similar journey in the season just past. After losing again to Galway in the Connacht semi, the first stop saw them nearly come a cropper against Derry at MacHale Park.

James Kielt had a free late on in normal time to win for the Ulstermen but his shot drifted wide. Mayo had their get-out-of-jail card and played it. They won pulling up in extra time.

A few weeks later Mayo survived a thriller against Cork. Again, extra time was required.

And so the All-Ireland quarter-final. Neighbours Roscommon built up an early seven-point lead, but driven on by Lee Keegan, parity was soon restored. Come 70 minutes, these Connacht neighbours could not be separated.

The replay saw Mayo cut loose as the Rossies were obliterated on a Bank Holiday Monday.

Next up were Kerry.

Aidan O'Shea kept tabs on Kieran Donaghy, while Andy Moran was inspirational in leading the Mayo line. More stalemate after 70 minutes.

Six days later, Mayo completed what they should have done the first day out and, in the process, recorded a first win over Kerry in the championship since 1996.

Another date with Dublin was upcoming. Game ten in a remarkable season. No happy ending, however. The wait goes on.