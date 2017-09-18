The calm before the storm. Anything was possible as the big day lay ahead and both sets of supporters settled the nerves with a few pints of the black stuff.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among those in early to watch the minors, and witness a performance to remember from one of the game's rising stars...

... David Clifford hit 4-04 in a spectacular display. The Kingdom defeated Derry by 6-17 to 1-08.The mercurial talent is the great hope of Kerry football.

And so to the big one.

Our President met the players and saluted the crowd. 

And the Air Corps took to the Dublin skies.

Finally, the action began.

Con O'Callaghan gave the Dubs a dream start with a terrific goal.

But Mayo didn't wilt. Stephen Rochford's men stuck to the plan and slowly got on top.

The champions were rattled; Mayo led by a point at the break.

Jim Gavin turned to his bench and brought on the big guns.

John Small and Donal Vaughan both headed for early baths, and the momentum began to turn in Dublin's favour...

Until Lee Keegan smashed to the net and had the Green and Red dreaming.

The tension was unbearable.

Cillian O'Connor's free in injury-time could have put Mayo ahead. Instead, it bounced off the post...

... and fate decreed that Dean Rock would be the hero. He steered over the winner. Dublin were champions for the third year in a row.

The ecstasy.

The utter agony.

Stephen Cluxton litfed Sam once again.

A devastated Stephen Rochford hailed his players.

And the RTÉ panel offered their sympathies after another awful September Sunday for Mayo.

It was party time for the Dubs though.

With a merry Jack McCaffrey stealing the show.

And James McCarthy collecting the man of the match award.

Dublin are the 2017 All-Ireland SFC champions.