The calm before the storm. Anything was possible as the big day lay ahead and both sets of supporters settled the nerves with a few pints of the black stuff.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny was among those in early to watch the minors, and witness a performance to remember from one of the game's rising stars...

... David Clifford hit 4-04 in a spectacular display. The Kingdom defeated Derry by 6-17 to 1-08.The mercurial talent is the great hope of Kerry football.

And so to the big one.

Our President met the players and saluted the crowd.

And the Air Corps took to the Dublin skies.

The hill is alive!! pic.twitter.com/2jXt6yVxOJ — Jacqui Hurley (@jacquihurley) September 17, 2017

Finally, the action began.

Con O'Callaghan gave the Dubs a dream start with a terrific goal.

The Green and Red sea parts and Con O'Callaghan fires an early Dublin goal. Watch #DUBvMayo highlights on The Sunday Game at 9.30pm tonight pic.twitter.com/vLK7Qs8VSU — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 17, 2017

But Mayo didn't wilt. Stephen Rochford's men stuck to the plan and slowly got on top.

The champions were rattled; Mayo led by a point at the break.

Joe Brolly says Dublin's kickout has 'disintegrated', Colm O'Rourke believes Mayo the better side so far #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/G39IuTnF0n — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 17, 2017

Jim Gavin turned to his bench and brought on the big guns.

John Small and Donal Vaughan both headed for early baths, and the momentum began to turn in Dublin's favour...

Until Lee Keegan smashed to the net and had the Green and Red dreaming.

The tension was unbearable.

Cillian O'Connor's free in injury-time could have put Mayo ahead. Instead, it bounced off the post...

... and fate decreed that Dean Rock would be the hero. He steered over the winner. Dublin were champions for the third year in a row.

The ecstasy.

The utter agony.

Stephen Cluxton litfed Sam once again.

A devastated Stephen Rochford hailed his players.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford: "It's fine margins. I couldn't have asked for any more from them. They died with their boots on." pic.twitter.com/JFwdziSVS9 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 17, 2017

And the RTÉ panel offered their sympathies after another awful September Sunday for Mayo.

"This is going to be the hardest pill to take" - the RTÉ panel react to another epic Dublin-Mayo All-Ireland final pic.twitter.com/DGFTB2IYR9 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 17, 2017

It was party time for the Dubs though.

With a merry Jack McCaffrey stealing the show.

Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton somewhat overshadowed by a celebratory Jack McCaffrey #RTEgaa #SundayGame pic.twitter.com/xjfVtfrON8 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 17, 2017

And James McCarthy collecting the man of the match award.

Man of the Match @JamesyMac26 chats to Michael Lyster. What odds for Footballer of the Year? #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/mcOcW1oawm — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 17, 2017

Dublin are the 2017 All-Ireland SFC champions.