Dublin and Ballymun Kickhams midfielder James McCarthy was named the Man of the Match for the 2017 All-Ireland football final on the Sunday Game this evening.

McCarthy was influential throughout, nailing two points in the second half as the Dubs pipped Mayo in a heart-stopping All-Ireland final.

Four players were nominated for the award, McCarthy and Dean Rock for the victors, with Aidan O'Shea and Chris Barrett being nominated for Mayo.

Man of the Match @JamesyMac26 chats to Michael Lyster. What odds for Footballer of the Year? #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/mcOcW1oawm — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 17, 2017

McCarthy, sporting a shiner underneath his left eye, collected the award from GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghaill at the winners' banquet in the Gibson Hotel in Dublin.

"I am absolutely delighted, of course (with the award). But I'm more delighted we won the match today. It wasn't the easiest of games, of course. But happy out," he told Michael Lyster.

"It's been an incredible journey. We're such a tight group and we've been through the ringer together. And that's what got us over the line today I think. Different guys step up at different stages."