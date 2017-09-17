Jack McCaffrey looked in considerable distress when he limped off the field before half-time with a suspected knee injury.

The 2015 Footballer of the Year had been massively influential this summer after taking 2016 out to spend time in Africa, but his All-Ireland final was over inside 10 minutes.

The flying Clontarf wing-back's day was over, but his night had just begun.

The next time he would appear on our TV screens was sat at a table in the Gibson Hotel alongside his team-mates, toasting victory as his manager and captain were interviewed by The Sunday Game's Michael Lyster.

McCaffrey's boisterous behavior in the background was in marked contrast to the measured and composed displays from Jim Gavin and and Stephen Cluxton.

Needless to say, the sight of a Dublin footballer truly enjoying the spoils of war went down a treat with his watching peers.