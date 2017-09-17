Jack McCaffrey looked in considerable distress when he limped off the field before half-time with a suspected knee injury.

The 2015 Footballer of the Year had been massively influential this summer after taking 2016 out to spend time in Africa, but his All-Ireland final was over inside 10 minutes.

The flying Clontarf wing-back's day was over, but his night had just begun.

The next time he would appear on our TV screens was sat at a table in the Gibson Hotel alongside his team-mates, toasting victory as his manager and captain were interviewed by The Sunday Game's Michael Lyster.

McCaffrey's boisterous behavior in the background was in marked contrast to the measured and composed displays from Jim Gavin and and Stephen Cluxton.

Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton somewhat overshadowed by a celebratory Jack McCaffrey #RTEgaa #SundayGame pic.twitter.com/xjfVtfrON8 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 17, 2017

Needless to say, the sight of a Dublin footballer truly enjoying the spoils of war went down a treat with his watching peers.

Jack McCaffrey enjoys a Pint!!! — Paddy O'Rourke (@PaORourke89) September 17, 2017

Great to see Jack McCaffrey knee not too bad & enjoying himself 😎#SundayGame — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) September 17, 2017

He might not be able to entertain for long today but @jackmcc93 certainly making up for it now #TopQualityBanter #SundayGame — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 17, 2017

Another sabbatical for Jack McCaffery next yer by the looks of it — Redmond Barry (@ReddBarry) September 17, 2017

Jack McCaffrey giving it loads begins the scenes.... 😂😂 — Brendan Cummins (@BrenCummins1) September 17, 2017