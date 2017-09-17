An emotional Philly McMahon said it will take time for the enormity of Dublin's three-in-a-row feat to hit the players, after a summer spent focusing on nothing but the next hurdle.

In another epic arm-wrestle with Mayo in an All-Ireland SFC final, Dean Rock's injury-time free sent Sky Blues fans into raptures as they lifted Sam Maguire for the third year on the bounce.

It's the first time since the 1920s that the Dubs have done the treble, and McMahon said afterwards that only now can they begin to appreciate the enormity of that achievement.

"It's just incredible, really incredible," he told RTÉ Sport.

"It was like the two-in-a-row last year. We didn't talk about it too much; it wasn't on our agenda... but Jesus we can talk about it now. It's unbelievable.

"This Mayo team keep coming back every year. It was the hardest one so far."

"This group of lads are grateful for the opportunity we have to put a Dublin jersey on. We know there's a lot of people in the stands here, this might be their last chance to see Dublin, so we don't take anything for granted."

Mayo gave every single part of themselves to end their agonising 66-year wait for the big one but they just couldn't get over the line against a side seasoned in success.

Dublin were second best in the first half and Jim Gavin was forced to call on his artillery on the bench to disrupt a well-drilled and ferociously hungry Mayo.

It took 76 minutes, but they finally wore their opponents down. McMahon said they had to completely empty the tank to do it.

"This Mayo team keep coming back every year. It was the hardest one so far. Credit to all of the lads. They did Trojan work today.

"We knew that's what it was going take. This Mayo team never die. We're just thankful to come out on the winning side.

"Legs were starting to cramp, your attention has to be on point because one mistake and it's a goal or a point at either end. It could have gone either way."