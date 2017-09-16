Eoghan Rua of Coleraine were crowned Volkswagen All-Ireland Kilmacud Senior Football Sevens Champions for the first time, with a 4-9 to 2-10 win over Kilmacud Crokes in the final in Glenalbyn.

Crokes led by 1-7 to 1-6 at half-time, thanks to a Craig Dias goal late in the half, with Colm McGoldrick scoring the Eoghan Rua goal.

Eoghan Rua stormed back with Player-of-the-Tournament Sean Leo McGoldrick in stunning form to take a five-point win.

SL McGoldrick scored 1-1 in the third quarter, with goals also from Colm McGoldrick and Ciaran Lagan late on.

Scorers for Eoghan Rua: Colm McGoldrick (1f) 2-1; SL McGoldrick 1-3; C Lagan 1-0; G McWilliams 0-2; N Holly, R Mooney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: D O'Brien 0-5; A Mulvey (1 45, 1f) 0-3;C Dias 1-0; S Horan, C Kelly 0-1 each.

Eoghan Rua (Derry): N Holly, L McGoldrick, SL McGoldrick, Colm McGoldrick, Ciaran McGoldrick, B McGoldrick, C Lagan, Ro Mooney, G McWilliams, C Lenehan.

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin): A Mulvey, D O'Brien, C O'Shea, S Horan, B Shovlin, C Dias, C Kelly, C O'Connor, C Pearson, K Dias.