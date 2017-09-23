For the first time since 2003, Dublin and Mayo will collide in the All-Ireland senior Ladies football final, and for the first time in almost a decade, someone's famine is going to end.

Dublin have become regulars when it comes to this day in sport, having contested the last three deciders against perennial champions Cork. But defeats on each of those occasions leaves them marooned in a drought that stretches back over seven years when they won their first senior title.

Meanwhile, Mayo - who were once the dominant team in Ladies football - are making their first appearance in an All-Ireland final since 2007. Unsurprisingly, Cork denied them on that occasion.

That encounter with Dublin in 2003 was the last time Mayo lifted the Brendan Martin Cup, which was their fourth All-Ireland success since 1999. The current squad contains a few players who played during those golden years, including Cora Staunton and goalkeeper Yvonne Byrne.

Their glorious return to the biggest day of the ladies football calendar was assured on the back of a gripping victory over Cork earlier this month.

Staunton was in typically devastating form in that game and chalked up a personal tally of 1-09 against arguably the stickiest defender in the game, Bríd Stack. Her importance to the team is undisputed, but Mayo discovered long ago that absolute reliance on her can only achieve short-term gains.

Mayo's Aileen Gilroy scoring a goal against Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final.

They have learned to spread the responsibility throughout the field and they have strong performers in every line of the pitch.

Fiona McHale and Martha Carter are experienced faces in the starting line-up, while the Kelly sisters along with Sarah Rowe bring pace to their attack. Aileen Gilroy adequately completes the midfield partnership with McHale.

That semi-final win over Cork undoubtedly brings Mayo's stock up a few notches ahead of the clash with Dublin, while their All-Ireland quarter-final victory over league-finalists Donegal, was another key moment in their championship campaign.

The Ulster champions were showing a lot of promise throughout the season, and were considered favourites to account for Mayo when the sides met last month. But Frank Browne's resurgent side defied the odds to come away with a six-point victory.

Dublin on the other hand, have had a comparatively less challenging route to Croke Park. They swept Westmeath aside with ease in the Leinster final, before defeating Waterford and Kerry by a combined total of 25 points in the latter stages of the championship.

They might be going into this final slightly untested, but crucially for them, they don't have to face the prospect of facing Cork again.

It's also worth noting that it was Tyrone who provided the opposition for the capital in that All-Ireland success in 2010, a side who famously defeated Cork at the quarter-final stage.

Mayo's defeat to Galway in the Connacht decider stands as the only black mark on their 2017 campaign, although they quickly recovered in the qualifiers against Kildare.

But while the win over Cork will surely add to their momentum, Dublin's recent All-Ireland final frustrations should propel them to victory.

Paths to the final

Mayo

Connacht final: Mayo 1-08 3-12 Galway

TG4 All-Ireland ladies SFC qualifier: Mayo 3-20 0-08 Kildare

TG4 All-Ireland ladies SFC quarter-final: Mayo 3-14 2-11 Donegal

TG4 All-Ireland ladies SFC semi-final: Mayo 3-11 0-18 Cork

Dublin

Leinster final: Dublin 3-18 0-08 Westmeath

TG4 All-Ireland ladies SFC quarter-final: Dublin 2-15 1-07 Waterford

TG4 All-Ireland ladies SFC semi-final: Dublin 5-10 0-11 Kerry

Follow the All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football final with our live blog on RTÉ.ie and the News Now App and listen live on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport.