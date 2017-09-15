Donegal’s first senior All-Ireland winners will be presented to the Croke Park crowd between the minor and senior All-Ireland finals on Sunday.

Brian McEniff’s men famously captured Sam Maguire in 1992, beating a Dublin side that went into the decider as raging hot favourites.

Donegal won by 0-18 to 0-14, with Declan Bonner kicking the insurance point. They are the GAA’s Jubilee Team honoured this weekend, 25 years on from their greatest triumph.

Also on Sunday, the Air Corps will provide a fly past of Croke Park towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann.

Half-time entertainment in the senior game will be provided by Imelda May. The game is already a complete sell-out and no tickets are on general sale.

Tickets are changing hands at well over face value, though the GAA are warning that they will cancel any tickets that they find being resold.

Live coverage of Dublin v Mayo in the All-Ireland SFC final (3.30pm) on The Sunday Game Live from 2.15pm on RTÉ2, with live radio commentary on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

Live blog from 1pm on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App.

Highlights of all the day's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 9.30pm.