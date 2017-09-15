The Cork senior footballers have been boosted by a new company set up to help bring in more funds for team preparations.

The Irish Examiner reports that a limited company has been formed, and two committees established - one in the USA tasked with fundraising, the other based in the county and in charge of spending and control - with a view to giving the team extra support.

Plans are in place to hold a fundraising event in San Francisco before Christmas.

According to The Examiner, the company aims to work hand in hand with the county board, which will continue to provide its own funding. The county board declined to comment on the company when contacted by RTÉ Sport.

Last month the Rebels named two-time Munster title winner Ronan McCarthy as their new manager on a three-year term.

Peadar Healy stepped away from the role in July after Cork's battling 0-27 to 2-20 All-Ireland Round 4A qualifier loss to eventual finalists Mayo.

McCarthy was a corner-back in the Rebels team that won Munster titles in 1999 and 2002, and served as a selector under Conor Counihan in 2013 and then Brian Cuthbert in 2014 and 2015.

In January the retired forward Paddy Kelly revealed that the squad had created a makeshift gym in a Fermoy warehouse, due to a lack of strength and conditioning equipment near the pitch they had block-booked for training.

Both intercounty squads will be based in the redeveloped Páirc Uí Chaoimh after its completion during the summer.