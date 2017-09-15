Ahead of the All-Ireland football final between Mayo and Dublin we spoke to some current players to find out who they think will claim the Sam Maguire. The jury have delivered their verdicts and it's two votes apiece for Mayo and Dublin.

Kevin Feely (Kildare)

Should Diarmuid Connolly start?

No. Niall Scully and Con O'Callaghan have been extremely effective in the wing forward role for Dublin this year. With Scully providing a huge defensive work rate and O'Callaghan being a constant outlet pass option in the half-forward line. Connolly will almost certainly feature from the bench providing a huge boost for the team when he comes on, in what will be a tight game.

Where should Aidan O'Shea play and how will Dublin set-up for him?

I'd imagine Aidan O'Shea will alternate between centre-forward and midfield. His effectiveness would be limited in a more defensive role. Dublin will probably have a man marker on him for the whole game. John Small has been a great man marker for them this year and will probably do that job.

How will Mayo approach Dublin's kickouts?

I think Mayo will push up fully on Dublin'srestarts. They have always been aggressive in this aspect of their game and I don't think that will be any different in this match. There may be an element of zonal marking from their six forwards but I expect them to try and force Dublin to go long with as many as possible.

Should Mayo assign someone to Cian O'Sullivan?

Yes I think they should assign someone to occupy O'Sullivan, although it could well transpire that he is told to man mark a Mayo danger man as he has done in previous games this season. However if he is allowed to play his usual sweeping role, without anyone trying to occupy him or move him out of that central zone then this is to Dublin's advantage for sure.

Who will win and why?

I think Mayo will win. From what I saw in the Kerry match it appears that Mayo are peaking at the right time once again. Their defence has been the strongest in the country for the last couple of years and now with the form of Andy Moran as a scorer and not just a ball winner their attack looks more potent than ever. I think the underdog tag they have is fair and it will take a monumental effort to overcome this incredible Dublin team. But I think Mayo's time has come and they will edge a very tight match.

John Heslin - Westmeath footballer

Should Diarmuid Connolly start?

It depends on how training has been going. He's a fantastic player and arguably the best in the business however, the importance and ability of the other players to implement the Jim Gavin "system" may leave Diarmuid in reserve.

Where should Aidan O'Shea play and how will Dublin set-up for him?

At various stages throughout the game Aidan O’Shea needs to occupy midfield, centre-forward and full-forward. The timing and the understanding of this by the whole Mayo team can provide a platform to snatch a victory. Mayo would have to be settled in an unsettled system and require Dublin and Jim Gavin to react to such changes.

How will Mayo approach Dublin's kickouts?

I wouldn’t say there will be a set routine as such. At key periods of the game, Mayo will have to push up on Dublin’s kickouts and force them to go longer. However, don’t be surprised when you see Cillian O'Connor and Andy Moran dropping to the 45' or further to create a defensive wall.

Should Mayo assign someone to Cian O'Sullivan?

On their last day out, the Mayo forwards enjoyed a huge amount of space and one would imagine Dublin will try and combat this. In my opinion, Mayo should occupy Cian O’Sullivan to help create this space. Again, a common theme of my suggestion for Mayo is to alternate this also. If Mayo were to occupy Cian for the game, both himself and the Dublin team will counteract this and this move would become void. For specific periods of the game, this should be enforced. Knowing when to do so, as with the calls alluded to above, may be the winning and losing of the game.

Who will win and why?

Dublin. Jim Gavin's side are reaping the rewards of implementing and funding a fantastic GAA system that has provided us with some top footballers. Not only have they great footballers, they are superb athletes who have the ability to implement a number of game plans to adapt to the situation they are faced with. Of course Mayo have great footballers and athletes too however, Dublin can change their style of play a number of ways with the option of a number of players, while Mayo are limited in the sense that a change in style of play revolves around a smaller selection of players.

Sean Armstrong (Galway)

Should Diarmuid Connolly start?

If we are to believe Jim Gavin it should all depend on his form in training. I have no doubt that he will be chomping at the bit to get playing. It's hard to see him starting, you would imagine Jim will stick with the lads that got him this far but what an impact sub to have on your bench.

Where should Aidan O'Shea play and how will Dublin set-up for him?

I can see Stephen Rochford deploying Aidan at 11 where he will certainly need minding. Who will pick him up? I'd imagine Stephen would be hoping it would be Cian O'Sullivan but Jim may have other plans!

How will Mayo approach Dublin's kickouts?

They will push up on Cluxton's kickouts for sure, it's something Mayo are very good at. This will force Dublin's kickouts to go longer where the percentages of retaining your own kickouts diminish.

Should Mayo assign someone to Cian O'Sullivan?

They will try and occupy him with Aidan O'Shea however I think Jim Gavin will have devised a plan to keep Cian as their extra man in defence.

Who will win and why?

I don't think it's as clear cut as many people are making it out to be.It will be very tight for very large parts of this game but I would expect to see Dublin to edge it with their superior bench. Don't be surprised to see someone like Lee Keegan or another player kept in reserve to match Dublin's bench.

Enda Smith (Roscommon)

Should Diarmuid Connolly start?

I don't think Connolly should start. He has missed a lot of football over the summer and although he's a very talented player you can't beat match sharpness. I think Jim Gavin will hold him so that he can bring him on mid-way through the second-half to give both the crowd and his team a boost.

Where should Aidan O'Shea play and how will Dublin set-up for him?

I think O'Shea will play at 11. He definitely won't be anyway near the full-back line anyway. I think Dublin coped quite well with him when he was full-forward a couple years ago. At 11 Mayo can utilise him best whether it is receiving kickouts or looking to break the gain-line. I could see Philly McMahon picking him up. He's done a decent job on him in recent years so I'd expect him to be assigned to him again.

How will Mayo approach Dublin's kickouts?

Mayo are probably one of the most physical teams in the country and at every opportunity I think they will look to push up on Dublin's kickout. Trying to upset Cluxton is key to stopping Dublin and I think Mayo will look to squeeze the kickout at every possible opportunity.

Should Mayo assign someone to Cian O'Sullivan?

No I don't think so. Mayo's forward movement has been good this year and I don't see them sacrificing a player to occupy O'Sullivan. They would be better severed if O'Sullivan picked up one of their men.

Who will win and why?

I have a feeling for Mayo. I just feel with every game they have improved massively both tactically and performance wise. They have been the only team to compete with the Dubs over the last few years and have been unlucky not to beat them on a couple of occasions. I think this year they could do it.