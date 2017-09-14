Meeting for the second consecutive year in All-Ireland finals, Dublin and Mayo are undoubtedly the finest two football teams in the country.

Separated by a single point after more than 140 minutes of football last year - many believe Dublin (heading for three in a row) are now a superior outfit, while Mayo have regressed, judging by a meandering trip through the qualifiers.

But that is not to say Mayo don't have players that Jim Gavin would happily pick in his starting 15. Would he say no to Cillian O'Connor's scoring power or Colm Boyle's energetic defence? Not to mention footballer of the year Lee Keegan?

Coming back the other way, Stephen Rochford would happily find room for Con O'Callaghan, Philly McMahon or Brian Fenton, but at the expense of whom?

We have taken a stab at predicting the starting teams and matched each player against their closest equivalent on the opposing team so that you can pick your Dublin-Mayo combined XV.

