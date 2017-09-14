Former Kerry Junior All-Ireland-winning coach Stephen Wallace is set to become the new Offaly football manager.

Wallace, who also won an All-Ireland intermediate club title with Ardfert, was recommended by a committee charged with finding a replacement for Pat Flanagan, who departed his role after a three-year stint following defeat to Monaghan in the qualifiers.

It is expected that the appointment will be ratified at the next meeting of the county board.

Meanwhile, the search for a manager for the senior hurling team in the county is ongoing.