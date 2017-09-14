If Dublin get off to a good start then the All-Ireland final could turn into a one-sided affair, says Johnny Magee.

Most pundits are predicting a close game, something that the former Dublin defender doesn’t rule out, however, he feels that should Jim Gavin’s side get a run on the Connacht men, they won’t let up.

This will be Mayo’s tenth game of the campaign and in addition to replays against Roscommon and Kerry, survived scares against Derry and Cork, with both qualifiers going to extra time.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!--cke_bookmark_124S--&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;!--cke_bookmark_124E--&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt; Magee feels that should Stephen Rochofrd’s men find themselves in a similar position, the back-to-back champs will put them away.

"Dublin will have looked at Mayo closely over the last few weeks," Magee told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

"Dublin will play fast hard football and over 70 minutes they will grind down the Mayo team.

"This is their 10th championship match, they showed massive resilience coming back in the different games, Roscommon and Kerry, I don’t think they’ll get that [chance].

"If they do go asleep on Sunday I think this Dublin team is a better team that it was this time last year and they’re actually going full tilt at the moment.

"I don’t think they’ll take their foot off the throttle. They’ll power through.

"There’s a capability there that if Dublin were to come out of the blocks fast and get their canter up, it could be a one-sided affair."

