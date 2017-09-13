Rival All-Ireland final managers Stephen Rochford and Jim Gavin have been trading compliments as the countdown to Sunday’s showdown continues.

Dublin will bid for three All-Ireland titles in a row in Croke Park (3.30pm), while Mayo are aiming to end a run of three final defeats since 2012, and a Sam Maguire drought that goes back to 1951.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, both bosses were eager not to provide any dressing-room wall material for their opposite numbers.

"Dublin have the ability and quality within their team to be able to play the game whatever way they want," Rochford, who led the Connacht side through the qualifiers route again this year, said.

"In saying that, there are still only 15 guys they can put on the field.

"We’ve a lot of respect for Dublin but we don’t fear them.

"We feel that when we get our ‘A’ game together we’re worthy to be able to compete with them."

Dublin celebrate after their Leinster final win

Gavin’s side have coasted to this point, the narrowest winning margin on their journey was a nine-point victory over Kildare in the Leinster final.

He said: "We’re coming up against a fantastic Mayo team. We’re going to have to bring a big performance on All-Ireland final day.

"Naturally enough they’ll be disappointed with their performance [in last year’s replayed final], sometimes that just happens in games.

"As a manager and a coach you’d be at a loss to see what happened, there’s no doubt they would have been expertly prepared.

"For us that’s a game in the past and we can’t even trade off it.

"We’ll face a different Mayo team with a different dynamic, a different set of questions for us to answer."

Dublin and Mayo meet for the 15th time in the championship, with Dublin having won eight of the previous 14 to Mayo’s two while there were four draws, the most recent coming last year.

It will be the fourth All-Ireland final meeting between them, with Dublin winning in 1921, 2013 and 2016 (replay).

