Following a county board meeting on Tuesday might, Brian Cody has been ratified as Kilkenny senior hurling manager for a 20th season.

His backroom team of Derek Lyng, James McGarry and Michael Dempsey have also been given the green light to continue.

2017 was a somewhat disappointing season for the Black and Amber as they suffered defeats to Wexford in the league and championship respectively.

Indeed, the summer campaign saw Cody's men fail to reach the All-Ireland series for the first time since 1996 after Waterford defeated them in the qualifiers. It was a first win for the Déise over their neighbours in the championship since 1959.

Cody has overseen much success in Kilkenny, as evidenced by 15 All-Irelands and eight Allianz League titles to date.