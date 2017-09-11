Rory Gallagher has been ratified as the new football manager of his native Fermanagh, just over a month after resigning from his post with Donegal.

Gallagher handed in his resignation with a year of his term left after Donegal were well beaten 4-17 to 0-14 by Galway in the final stage of the qualifiers.

He succeeded All-Ireland-winning boss Jim McGuinness two years ago, but speculation had mounted regarding his future following a disappointing campaign, and he informed the County Board of his decision to vacate the role.

Now, he takes the reins of the Erne County, who parted ways with Pete McGrath back in July.

McGrath later revealed that player unrest in his panel had reached a level where he simply could not continue as manager as he detailed his reasons for his shock departure.

Gallagher played seven years' inter-county football with Fermanagh, and also represented Cavan.