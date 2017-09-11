Cork began their triumphant journey home as All-Ireland camogie champions, paying a visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital in Crumlin with the with the O'Duffy Cup before heading for Leeside.

Captain Rena Buckley and matchwinner Julia White reflected on a dramatic day at Croke Park, which saw Kilkenny hearts broken by White's score six minutes into injury time.

All-Ireland camogie champions Cork are coming home with the O'Duffy Cup, & are expected to arrive at Kent station at around 7.30pm #RTEgaa pic.twitter.com/X2pJ7h3p5O — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 11, 2017

For the Rebelettes, it exorcised the demons of last year's loss to the Cats in the decider, though dual star Buckley was philosophical as she reflected on her own astonishing personal haul of 18 All-Ireland medal.

"Sometimes those things go for you and sometimes they don't," she told RTÉ Sport when looking back on her team's late victory.

"Your heart would go out to Kilkenny, they put in a huge effort, particularly in the second half. We just had huge team effort on the day. Everybody really put their shoulder to the wheel. Thanks be to God a couple of players came up and got some crucial scores.

"It's a bit mad. It's not something I think about a whole pile," Buckley added of her medal collection.

"I've been very fortunate to have been on such excellent teams. I'm just very, very lucky.

"(The medals) are in a press at home. They're not really organised or anything. But they are all there together. When I hang up the boots I might try and organise them, maybe frame them or something like that.

"I really enjoy playing at a high level, I enjoy the competitive aspect of it. I enjoy the fun and the training. I'm very happy."

The point from @juliawhite2407 that won the All-Ireland senior camogie title for Cork! More on The Sunday Game at 9.30pm pic.twitter.com/X6h3pfl8zo — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 10, 2017

White was the toast of her county after coming off the bench to snatch the win.

"I knew the time was up so I said I'd just go for it and hope for the best," she said.

"It went over so I was lucky. We all wanted to get it done on the day. I was delighted to get on. I knew to take the opportunity when I did.

"Kilkenny are such a good team. We stayed composed and didn't lose the plot! We wanted it so much more. Nobody really panicked when we were down.

"After the full time was up we were still down a point and Gemma (O'Connor) levelled the match. That was always in people's heads, trying to make up for last year. It's time to enjoy it now. You soak up the next few days and then it's back at it next year again."