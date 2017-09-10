All-Ireland champions Cork dominated the Sunday Game Camogie Team of the Year after defeating Kilkenny in dramatic fashion at Croke Park.

Julia White's score six minutes into injury-time snatched victory and the O'Duffy Cup. Seven of her team-mates were rewarded for an outstanding summer by making the cut as the Sunday Game panel named their 15.

Goalkeeper Aoife Murray, Pamela Mackey, Rena Buckley - also named player of the year - Ashling Thompson, Orla Cronin - player of the match in Sunday's decider - Orla Cotter and Amy O'Connor all got the nod.

Kilkenny have five representatives, with a sole Dub (Hannah Hegarty) and two Galway women (Niamh Kilkenny and Aoife Donohue) making up the team.

1 Aoife Murray (Cork)

2 Pamela Mackey (Cork)

3 Rena Buckley (Cork)

4 Grace Walsh (Kilkenny)

5 Hannah Hegarty (Dublin)

6 Ann Dalton (Kilkenny)

7 Aisling Dunphy (Kilkenny)

8 Niamh Kilkenny (Galway)

9 Ashling Thompson (Cork)

10 Denise Gaule (Kilkenny)

11 Orla Cronin (Cork)

12 Orla Cotter (Cork)

13 Amy O'Connor (Cork)

14 Katie Power (Kilkenny)

15 Aoife Donohue (Galway)