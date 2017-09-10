Cork snatched another All-Ireland senior camogie title in the most dramatic fashion, as Julia White split the posts six minutes into injury-time to break Kilkenny hearts.

As the dust settled on a pulsating clash at Croke Park, The Sunday Game panel of Anna Geary, Aislinn Connolly and Elaine Aylward reflected on where the game was won and lost.

They also debated whether the camogie final should be played on the same day as the men's hurling decider, and asked what can be done to attract more supporters to the ladies' showpiece games.