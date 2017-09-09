Pat Donnelly hopes that Limerick can push on at senior level after his side secured the county's second under-21 All-Ireland hurling title in three years today.

The Treaty men led from the fifth minute to beat Kilkenny by six points in the final at Semple Stadium. They had compiled an 0-11 to 0-04 half-time lead with the benefit of a strong breeze.

"It was a fantastic display from our lads. They were unbelievable from the word go," manager Donnelly told RTÉ Sport.

"We went seven points up at half-time playing with the wind and we felt it was a good lead. If you had asked us at the start of the game we would have taken your hand off.

"I felt we were always there or thereabouts but you can never under-estimate Kilkenny. Playing against the wind in the second half, anything could have happened but our lads defended very well and played clever hurling.

"Going out into the second half we kept Kilkenny scoreless for about 10 minutes and I think that was a crucial part of the game. We hurled very well in the last 10 or 15 minutes and got scores at the right time.

"I'm very proud. It's fantastic for Limerick, fantastic for the supporters."

Limerick won three U-21 titles in a row from 2000-2002 but failed to convert that underage success to senior dominance, contesting just two Munster deciders and one All-Ireland final in that decade.

With 2015 U21-winning manager John Kiely now at the helm of the seniors, Donnelly is optimistic things will prove different this time around.

Today's starters Sean Finn, Kyle Hayes, man of the match Aaron Gillane, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey Peter Casey and Barry Nash have all already made the breakthrough at the top level and featured in the Munster SHC against Clare earlier this summer.

"If they keep their feet on the ground they could be contesting Munster and All-Ireland finals," said Donnelly. "It's a massive championship to win and they should be proud of themselves, without getting carried away.

"Two Munster championships. Two All-Irelands. That's what you read when you look back at Kilkenny, Cork, Tipp teams, they all have these trophies coming into senior and now Limerick have them.

"The quality is there. It's just getting the application right.

"John Kiely (senior manager) and his backroom team will do that. They're very professional in what they're doing and these players have bought into that.

"It's benefited us as well, the nine players that were involved over the winter.

"We had successful teams back in the early noughties. There were lessons learned from that - the players now realise that they left things behind them.

"I think these lads will learn from the lessons and the whole county will learn from the lessons, keep focused and go to the next level."

Donnelly was delighted that his charges hadn't been inhibited by being made favourites in many observers eyes and paid tribute to previous managers, including 2014 minor final manager Brian Ryan.

"These lads are playing with confidence," said Donnelly. "The favourites tag didn't hurt them. They felt proud of it actually and they played like favourites.

"There's a lot of work gone into these lads. I have to compliment those who look after them up through the underage structures.

"Joe Quaid was their manager, Brian Ryan was manager, they had schools and college teams. They've all made a huge difference."