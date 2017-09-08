It's Kilkenny versus Cork in another All-Ireland Camogie final.

Both counties know each other inside out and no quarter will be given at Croke Park on Sunday (4pm).

Twelve months ago, Kilkenny derailed their opponents' drive for a three-in-a-row, thus ending their own 22-year wait for the O'Duffy Cup.

That was a painful defeat for Cork. They aren't used to failure, and it left a bitter taste.

For Kilkenny it was an enormous shot in the arm, sending confidence soaring and shooting them into 2017 on the crest of a wave. Ann Downey's team retained their Division 1 National League title - beating Cork by 2-07 to 0-10 - and captured a Leinster crown on their road back to the showpiece decider.

They are now the ones that must be dethroned.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1's The Championship programme, both captains shared their feelings ahead of a titanic tussle.

ANNA FARRELL (KILKENNY)

"We will always go with just looking at ourselves and playing the best that we can play.

"Obviously if you have players like Orla Cotter, Ashling Thompson, Katrina Mackey, you're going to have to look at them as but you have to focus on yourself first.,

"If you're looking at Cork you're going to start playing their way instead of playing your own game.

"There isn't really pressure on us. Yeah, we're the favourites, but we're all so looking forward to it. We've won one, the only thing we can do now is try and win another one.

"We always raise our game for Cork. We've seen them in action so many times; they're like a machine when they go.

"You have to try and stop them from getting into heir flow because when they do they're just so hard to stop.

"We'll try and match their work rate. They're so athletic and physical that it is hard to do but if we do that, at some stage we'll break them down and maybe get a few scores over or even a goal or two hopefully."

RENA BUCKLEY (CORK)

"Last year we were going for three-in-a-row and it was very different. We got some knockback in the All-Ireland final last year so it was back to basics.

"We had to start from scratch again. We're trying to build ourselves up now for the game on Sunday.

"Kilkenny are an excellent team. They've got the better of us in the final last year and in the league final this year. We're very aware that we've a tough task ahead.

"It's a big challenge for us."

Watch Kilkenny v Cork on live on The Sunday Game, RTÉ 2, from 1.30pm, and listen to live coverage on RTÉ Radio 1's Sunday Sport from 2pm