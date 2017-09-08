Kilkenny and Limerick are both unchanged for Saturday's All-Ireland U21 HC final at Semple Stadium (3pm).

Eddie Brennan's Cats are on a mission to land the big one after last year's shock Leinster quarter-final defeat Westmeath.

They beat Wexford in the provincial final and annihilated Derry in the All-Ireland semi-final, destroying the Oak Leaf county by 52 points.

Limerick also conquered their own province, edging past Cork in the final, and then had to go to the well to beat Galway in the their All-Ireland last-four clash.

Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes are both fit to start after overcoming injury niggles, while Kilkenny have eight starters from the side who beat the Trearty County in the minor final three years ago.

Kilkenny: 1 Darren Brennan; 2 Michael Cody, 3 Conor Delaney, 4 Niall McMahon; 5 Huw Lawlor, 6 Jason Cleere, 7 Tommy Walsh; 8 Luke Scanlon, 9 Richie Leahy; 10 John Walsh, 11 John Donnelly, 12 Sean Morrissey; 13 Shane Walsh, 14 Liam Blanchfield, 15 Billy Ryan

Limerick: 1 Eoghan McNamara; 2 Sean Finn, 3 Darragh Fanning, 4 Dan Joy; 5 Ronan Lynch, 6 Kyle Hayes, 7 Thomas Grimes; 8 Colin Ryan, 9 Robbie Hanley; 10 Aaron Gillane, 11 Barry Murphy, 12 Cian Lynch; 13 Peter Casey, 14 Tom Morrissey, 15 Barry Nash