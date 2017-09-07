Davy Fitzgerald is staying on as manager of the Wexford senior hurling team for the 2018 season.

Following discussions with county board officials this week, the Clare native has agreed to a second year at the helm.

The news comes as a major boost to Wexford, who will operate in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League next year.

Remarkable progress was achieved during Fitzgerald’s first season at the helm.

As well as steering Wexford to promotion from Division 1B, in a group that also contained All-Ireland champions Galway and Limerick, he also masterminded an historic Leinster SHC semi-final victory over Kilkenny.

Wexford lost the provincial decider to Galway, before bowing out of the All-Ireland series at the quarter-final stage against Waterford.

But Fitzgerald believes that he can take Wexford even further – and has committed to another year in charge.

An official statement confirming the news is expected from the Wexford county board later today (THURS) – and Fitzgerald is expected to work with the same backroom team again.

This year, he was assisted by selectors JJ Doyle, Seoirse Bulfin and Páraic Fanning.

It is understood that Fitzgerald had some personal business to attend to before giving Wexford chiefs the green light.

Despite some recent speculation, he was not in the frame for posts in other counties.

Fitzgerald has indicated that the travel demands placed on him when travelling to and from his Sixmilebridge base to Wexford have taken a toll.

But he’s excited by the prospect of leading the team into Division 1A – and building on the 2017 championship progress.