Tyrone’s Justin McMahon has announced his retirement from inter-county duty.

McMahon won the All-Ireland Football Championship in 2008 as well as five Ulster titles. He was named an All Star for the season the Red Hand lifted the Sam Maguire.

In total, he made 110 appearances for the County, with 40 of those being in the Championship.

McMahon will continue to play for his club Omagh St. Enda’s, with whom he won a Tyrone Senior Championship in 2014.

A Tyrone spokesperson thanked McMahon for his years of service in a statement released this afternoon.

Manager Mickey Harte had his tenure as manager extended by three years last night following a county board meeting, while Sean Cavanagh retired following the loss to Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final last month.