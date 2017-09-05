Mickey Harte will remain on as Tyrone senior football manager until at least 2020.

The veteran Red Hand manager, in charge of the county since 2003, was reconfirmed on a three-year term at Tuesday night's county board meeting.

Despite delivering three All-Irelands (in 2003, 2005 and 2008), Harte was denied a 12-month extension to his previous deal last year - sparking speculation that his historic tenure may have come to an end at the end of the 2017 season.

However, a second successive Ulster title and run to the All-Ireland semi-finals this summer was enough to secure the Errigal Ciarán man a three-year extension.

Only Brian Cody - appointed Kilkenny hurling manager in 1998 - is in an inter-county managerial position longer than Harte.

A short statement from Tyrone County Board confirmed the news.

"Following a meeting of of the County Committee tonight, Coiste Contae Thir Eoghain wish to confirm that Mickey Harte has been re-appointed to manage the Tyrone Senior Football team until the end of the 2020 season."