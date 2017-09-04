In 1980, Joe Connolly uttered those immortal words, "people of Galway, we love you", beneath the Hogan Stand as the county ended a 57-year wait to lift Liam MacCarthy.

It was a truly iconic speech from the Castlegar native, a moment that showed how much the success meant to the people of Galway scattered all over the world.

In 2017, Galway are again All-Ireland champions, this time ending a 29-year wait.

The morning after the triumph over Waterford, Connolly is in the company of another Tribes legend Joe Canning at the Citywest Hotel.

When asked to put into words this latest success, the 1980 skipper told Marty Morrissey: "I saw Joe Canning on the dance floor last night in the CityWest and I went out and squeezed him. It was the tightest squeeze I've ever done in my life... with a man."

Connolly also paid tribute to those who soldiered with county since 1988 by saying: "As much as I respect and love Joe I thought of Ollie his brother and the other great Galway hurlers of the last 30 years who paid tremendous service to this noble county of ours.

"They never got to experience the joy of winning an All-Ireland."

In essence, it was about one word for Connolly. Joy.

"It's joy for all of us in the west of Ireland. Mayo hopefully will finish it off for the west in a fortnight's time.

"We have this organisation set up for past Galway hurlers - 300 of us. Imagine the joy for all of us to see what Joe and his team-mates, along with the minors achieved yesterday."