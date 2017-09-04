Galway’s victory over Waterford in Sunday's All Ireland senior hurling final drew a peak audience of 1.1million - making it the most watched RTÉ broadcast of 2017.

The match attracted an average audience of 901,500 to RTÉ2’s live coverage of the game.

73% of all those watching TV at the time were tuned in to The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2.

The TV audience peaked at over 1.1 million people at the very end of the game (17:03) as the Tribesmen claimed a famous victory to bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to the county for the first time since 1988.

This year’s hurling final has been the single biggest live stream event for RTÉ Player so far in 2017 and saw the strongest volume of live streams for any final on record for the RTÉ Player, with 60,987 live streams in total.

This shows an increase of 40% on the streams for the 2016 decider and the strongest volume of live streams for any Sunday Game Live so far this year.

Meanwhile RTÉ2’s live coverage of Saturday’s 1-1 draw between the Republic of Ireland and Georgia in Tbilisi drew an average audience of 486,000 peaking at 639,000 at the end of the game (18:51). 47% of those watching TV at the time were watching the game on RTÉ2.