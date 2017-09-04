The old GAA saying of "take your points and the goals will come" certainly did not apply to Galway on their march to All-Ireland hurling glory in 2017.

In their five championship games this summer the Connacht side averaged just under 28 points per game. Only twice, however, did they find the net and that was in their Leinster quarter-final victory over Dublin.

In the four games that followed, Galway failed to raise a green flag, while conceding five. But that didn't matter as Liam MaCarthy will now winter in the land of the Tribes.

Indeed, it's a rare thing that an All-Ireland final features a side who fails to garner a three-point score. Prior to this year's decider it's only happened on five occasions - Clare were the last to 'achieve' it when hitting 0-25 against Cork in the 2013 drawn match. Before that it was the Rebels themselves, as 0-17 was enough to down Kilkenny in 2004.

Given their forward firepower and their determination to beat the sweeper, you could say that Galway were confident that their shooters could point from distance. In the first 15 minutes of Sunday's final, the Connacht outfit had nine points on the board and such was the fluency of their movement that they bagged four points in their first four attacks.

Michael Duignan, in his post-match analysis of the All-Ireland final, outlined Galway's clearly defined plan of attack to beat the sweepers.

"When I saw Galway play Dublin back in May it was as if they were planning for the sweepers. They were playing a short hand-passing game where they worked the ball to the shooters. It's as if they knew there wasn't going to be much room. You also have to admire the rotation of their forwards.

"At times today there was only one man inside, they were all out looking for the ball, going around on the loop and taking a little pop pass."

Galway's plan for the championship worked to a tee and In some respects was in marked contrast to how they finished the league. Micheál Donoghue's side bagged six goals from the quarter-final onwards en route to winning the Division 1 title.

Indeed, in the 2016 championship, the Maroon and White found the net nine times in their five encounters.

So what other stats can we gleam from Galway's success?

Well, it's a fifth All-Ireland success for the county, leaving them one behind Wexford and Dublin in the roll of honour.

For the second time in their history, they completed a league/championship double after the double success of 1987

Galway are the first All-Ireland champions since Offally in 1994 to start the subsequent league campaign outside the top flight.