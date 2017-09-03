Galway ended a 29-year drought today after they captured the Liam MacCarthy in dramatic fashion against Waterford.

The contest opened at a frenetic pace, with Leinster champions Galway racing into an early lead. They notched over their first six points in the opening six minutes, all from different scorers.

Waterford were rocked by early jitters, but they found the composure to work themselves back into the tie, with two goals giving them the upper hand in the latter stages of the first half.

There was 23 scores before half-time, and both sides put on on an exhibition of scoring and high fielding throughout. The second period was a more congested affair, and some wayward shooting from Waterford saw them drift out of the game.

Kevin Moran goal

Brian Moran cracks home a goal for Waterford in the All-Ireland final.

Waterford looked to be in trouble during the opening phases before Kevin Moran picked up the ball, sprinted towards the Galway goal and crashed a low shot past the clutches of Colm Callanan.

The goal brought them back to within a point of Galway and allowed them to steal the momentum thereafter.

Joseph Cooney point

The Galway half-forward, who hit two points in the first half, created a score for himself after blocking a pass in the middle of the field. He was then able to run into the space, shorten his grip, and pop it over.

Joseph Cooney lobs over a lovely score for Galway.

Pauric Mahony free after taking a heavy hit

RTÉ's Michael Duignan was doubtful as Pauric Mahony stood over a first half free after taking a knock. He feared that the challenge would affect Mahony's ability to keep the ball on target.

Pauric Mahony looks a bit shaken as he watches a first half free drifts wide.

His suspicions were proven to be correct as Mahony steered his shot wide just before the break.

Conor Cooney point

Conor Cooney got off to a blistering start for Galway and this point from distance was a fine piece of individual skill. It came at a time when Galway were in control of proceedings and Cooney was leading the charge.

Caption

It put them four points clear inside the opening 15 minutes.

Joe Canning's eighth point

The Portumna man scored 10 in total but this 61st minute free may have been the most important - and the most controversial. Shane Fives was penalised for over-carrying, which seemed a harsh call on the Waterford man by referee Fergal Horgan.

From just inside the 65-metre line Canning nailed the free to put Galway two clear and steal the momentum from Waterford, who had got the latest score via a Tommy Ryan wonder point.

Niall Burke catch

Amidst the great display of scoring, there were some moments of superb fielding. Niall Burke plucked this beauty out of the air in the second half when the clock was drifting into the 70th minute.

And with just three points separating the sides, possession was vital.

Bad misses from Waterford at crucial times

With 13 minutes remaining, Waterford trailed Galway by two points when Darragh Fives was presented with an opportunity to reduce the deficit. he shot wide

Pauric Mahony watches on as his free tails wide.

Pauric Mahony had another chance with a 67th minute free, but the end product also failed to reach the target.

Needing a goal late on Austin Gleeson needed to drop a free on to edge of the square but instead he overhit it and it sailed wide, an error RTÉ co-commentator Michael Duignan described as 'a mortal sin'.