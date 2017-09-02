Galway side, Beagh stormed to their first All-Ireland Sevens title at Kilmacud Crokes GAA club, defeating Clare's Whitegate 5-17 to 1-22.

The victorious team were captained by Enda Tuohy, his brother Adrian will be hoping to bring more glory to Galway on Sunday afternoon when he lines out in the All-Ireland hurling final against Waterford.

20 teams from all four provinces competed in the senior section of the competition.

Altogether 50 teams took part in the Senior Cup, Shield and U13 competitions. The first ball was thrown in at 10am and the action commenced at four separate Stillorgan venues.

The tempo never let up throughout the senior group games, as teams from Clare, Dublin, Limerick and Galway put in some excellent displays, culminating with Beagh winning their first title in what is the tournaments 45th year.

All corners of the country were well represented in the knockout stages of the tournament with Beagh, Ahane, Whitegate, Wolfe Tones Shannon, Coolderry, Portroe, Brigids of Dublin and hosts Kilmacud Crokes all hoping to advance.

The Shield final, in which teams from counties with emerging hurling talent compete, was hotly contested by Confey of Kildare and Crotta O’Neills from Kerry, with Confey winning their maiden title on a scoreline of 4-7 to 3-7.

The future of hurling was well represented by U13 teams from all over Ireland with Kilmacud Crokes claiming victory over Monaleen of Limerick.

"Hurling fans countrywide came out in their throngs to sample 7’s hurling at its finest, said Kilmacud Crokes hurling Chairman, Peter Walsh.

"The standard on show today was unparalleled to previous tournaments and is testament to all clubs represented.

"With our senior team doing well also, we are happy that Kilmacud Crokes hurling is going in the right direction and we can compete with the best hurling teams in the country.

"We would like to thank Applegreen for their support for this competition and because of them Kilmacud Crokes can continue to provide a platform for hurling talent in this unique competition.

"This official All-Ireland tournament is one of the most prestigious competitions on the club calendar and we congratulate all teams who competed today.

"I would like to record our thanks to the Applegreen Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland Hurling 7’s workgroup. Yet again, despite the size of the undertaking, a fantastic competition was excellently well run and we owe a debt of gratitude to the work-group for their efforts in continuing this fine tradition.

"The Applegreen Kilmacud Crokes All-Ireland Hurling Sevens competition has yet again provided thrilling action and entertainment for players and supporters alike. I couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the All-Ireland Hurling Final weekend."