There have been more guts than glory for Galway and Waterford since they last got their hands on the Liam MacCarthy.

Galway have contested seven finals including one replay since they last won the All-Ireland in 1988 when they defeated Tipperary.

Waterford have only played in two deciders since their last victory dance back in 1959 against Kilkenny.

Galway

2015 - Kilkenny 1-22 Galway 1-18

Joe Canning described the feeling after this loss as "far worse" than 2012.

Galway's thrilling win over Tipperary in the semi-final seemed to convince a portion of the county they were destined to reclaim Liam in 2015.

At half-time against Kilkenny, they were purring nicely and might have been further than three points ahead.

However, Kilkenny gained parity with an ominous speed early in the second half and thoroughly dominated the rest of the game.

In particular, they obliterated Galway on their own puckout. crowding out the middle third, with Michael Fennelly emerging with the ball from countless rucks.

By the time Joe Canning fired in a late consolation goal, it was already accepted that Liam MacCarthy was remaining in Kilkenny for another year.

2012 - Kilkenny 0-19 Galway 2-13

2012 replay - Kilkenny 3-22 Galway 3-11

Galway's eventful summer of 2012 was a bit of a bolt from the blue.

Their previous campaign had ended with a chastening hammering at the hands of Waterford (who had just shipped seven goals against Tipp) and the departure of their manager John McIntyre.

Anthony Cunningham later got the job on the strength of the U21 All-Ireland victory later that year but their League form didn't inspire great confidence.

However, after a quiet build-up, Galway would stun the hurling world in early July in the Leinster final.

Half an hour into the game against Kilkenny - All-Ireland champions in five of the previous six years - the scoreline stood at - Galway 2-11 Kilkenny 0-01. They went on to demolish KK by ten points and claim their first Leinster title.

When the sides met again in September, most anticipated the Kilkenny backlash would power them to victory. It didn't quite materialise as Galway still appeared to have their number in the first half.

Leading by 1-09 to 0-07 at half-time, Galway retreated into a more defensive shape as the Kilkenny half-back line began to stamp their authority on the game.

Galway only mustered 1-02 in the second half and needed a late Joe Canning free from under the Hogan Stand to rescue a replay.

The first replay in a hurling final for 53 years was a strangely subdued affair. Galway rustled up two early goals but this seemed to bring out the Incredible Hulk in Kilkenny who reeled off 1-07 without reply before the break.

Cyril Donnellan was sent off early in the second half for a clash which left JJ Delaney's face spectacularly bloodied.

Kilkenny continued to career into the distance in the second half, eventually sealing another title with an eleven point win.

2005- Cork 1-21 Galway 1-16

It was the 29th championship meeting of Cork and Galway and Cork’s 100 percent record over the tribesmen remained intact as the Rebels earned a comprehensive victory.

Cork, with Brian Corcoran in the full-forward line raced into an early lead, which they maintained for the game. Although Galway did get within one point of them in the second-half.

It was a day to remember for the Cork defence, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín gave an inspirational performance.

Ben O'Connor also shone, he finished with 1-07.

So it was back-to-back titles for Cork and for Galway it was back to the drawing board.

2001- Tipperary 2-18 Galway 2-15

Tipperary bridged a ten year gap when they defeated Galway to win the title.

After the game Galway’s Joe Rabitte expressed his disappointment over the performance of referee Pat O’Connor, revealing he was mystified by some of the decisions that went against him.

He claimed the days of the big full-forwards getting a fair deal from referees were over. Pat O’Connor was the man in the middle that day.

For Tipperary, Tommy Dunne gave a majestic display at midfield to win of the match with Mark O’Leary bagging two goals for the winners.

Eugene Cloonan was the top scorer in the game; he finished with 1-05

1993- Kilkenny 2-17 Galway 1-15

Kilkenny had to battle hard to claim their 25th All-Ireland title as Galway put up a very worthy challenge.

Adrian Ronan and PJ Delaney got the goals for the winners. Delaney’s proving crucial as it extinguished Galway’s hopes of a come-back and brought his tally to 1-4.

It was also a game that saw a man from the losing team win Man of the Match, an occurrence that hasn’t happened in All-Ireland final since.

The player was Galway’s Padraig Kelly, that year he played three matches in Croke Park and was Man of the Match in all of them.

1990- Cork 5-15 Galway 2-21

Galway were appearing in their fifth All-Ireland final in six years and were aiming for a third All-Ireland title in four years.

But Cork had other plans for the outcome and 48 seconds after throw-in Kevin Hennessy had the ball in the Galway net.

The Tribesmen were the favorites but they couldn’t settle into the game. They eventually mounted a challenge, Joe Cooney excelled and even though they had a goal disallowed they led 1-13 to 1-08 at half-time.

In the second half Tomás Mulcahy switched to the half-forward line and momentum swung the way of the Rebels.

But it was extremely tight for most of the half before John Fitzgibbon hit the net twice in quick succession to seal the win for Cork.

Waterford

2008- Kilkenny 3-30 Waterford 1-13

In the opening stages Waterford tried to meet Kilkenny head-on in the physicality stakes but they were brushed aside with ease and their actions spurred on Brian Cody's men.

Indeed, Kilkenny’s first-half display was described by many as the closest to hurling perfection witnessed in modern times

They led 2-16 to 0-5 at the break and by full time had won by the biggest margin in 80 years securing the treble in the process.

It was a devastating loss for Waterford who were a team brimming with colorful characters like John Mullane and Eoin Kelly.

Davy Fitzgerald was manager, it was his maiden season after taking over from Justin McCarthy and he steered the team to the All-Ireland final for the first time in forty-five years.

1963-Kilkenny 4-17 Waterford 6-8

Waterford may have scored six goals in Croke Park but it wasn’t enough to claim the Liam MacCarthy. The legendary Eddie Keher scored 14 points for Kilkenny.