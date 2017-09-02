Four time hurling All-Star Michael Kavanagh expects a big clash of styles when Galway and Waterford meet in Sunday’s All Ireland hurling final at Croke Park.

Waterford and Galway face off for the first time in the showpiece final and Kavanagh believes fireworks will fly.

The Deise have built their success this season playing a high-pressure pressing game, deploying a sweeper and making life as difficult for their opponents as possible.

Galway meanwhile are set up in a more conventional manner, playing direct and fast ball with Joe Canning pulling the strings through the centre as they look to make their physical edge count all over the pitch.

Kavanagh, who has eight All-Ireland medals from his time with Kilkenny, does not see any reason either side will deviate from the approach that have taken them to the final and expects a thrilling game as a result.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio’s The Championship, he said: "Galway have been building since they beat Tipp’ in the league final and they’ve gone the direct route. I think they need to deliver; it’s time for them to deliver as a group.

"They’re a big physical outfit but also can move and can hurl. They’ve got good movement up front, they’re not as reliant on Joe Canning.

"They’ve settled those central positions this year with Gearoid McInearney, Daithi Burke and Joe Canning up the middle, the rest have weighted in behind them.

"Joe is kind of a play-maker now and he doesn’t have to lead the attack and carry the attack. He came up trumps near the end of the last game and he was up to that but inside they have a potent attack, even Conor Whelan is in great form as well."

Kavanagh sees a much different tactical approach from Waterford, but one that is very successful for them.

"With Waterford it’s a different kind of style," he said. "It’s going to be compact around the middle third, Derek [McGrath] is not going to deviate too far from his gameplan, he’s been building towards this for the last number of years.

"It suits the Waterford players, they have a high-energy game, they have a strong bench and their forwards rotate and move, the suck back and the counter-attack when they have to.

"Also then what Waterford have done over the last maybe 20-25 minutes of the game is use that bench. Bring in Maurice Shanahan, Tommy Ryan, Brian O'Halloran. They bring in fresh legs when the game opens up and they’ve been finishing strong.

"Probably a couple of years ago they weren’t at that level physically to be able to play 70 minutes and live up to the physical demands."

Despite this, Kavanagh thinks that Galway’s strength and conditioning might just give them the edge.

"I think Galway are a physical outfit, they’ve been on the road a good number of years now and I don’t think Waterford have come across anyone as physical as they will on Sunday in Galway."