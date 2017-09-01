Galway's Jonathan Glynn will make his first start of the 2017 championship against Waterford in Sunday's All-Ireland hurling final.

Glynn is the only change to the starting team that pipped reigning All-Ireland champions Tipperary in the semi-final.

He replaces Niall Burke at wing forward and otherwise Galway are unchanged.

Tadhg de Búrca returns to Waterford starting XV after missing the semi-final through suspension. He will start at wing-back.

Conor Gleeson, after his sending off the last day, misses out. Kieran Bennett moves into midfield to partner Jamie Barron.

Galway: Colm Callanan; Adrian Tuohy, Daithí Burke, John Hanbury; Padraic Mannion, Gearóid McInerney, Aidan Harte; Johnny Coen, David Burke; Joseph Cooney, Joe Canning; Jonathan Glynn, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney, Cathal Mannion

Waterford: Stephen O'Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Philip Mahony; Jamie Barron, Kieran Bennett; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Jake Dillon; Shane Bennett, Michael Walsh, Darragh Fives.

Live coverage of Galway v Waterford in the All-Ireland SHC final (3.30pm) on The Sunday Game Live from 2pm on RTÉ2, with live radio commentary on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 2pm.

Live blog from 1pm on RTE Sport Online and the News Now App.

Highlights of all the day's action on The Sunday Game on RTÉ2 from 9.30pm.