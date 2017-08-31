Donegal defender and former Footballer of the Year Karl Lacey announced his retirement from inter-county football on Thursday evening.

Lacey played for Donegal for fourteen seasons but his greatest year arrived in 2012 when he was part of Jim McGuinness's All-Ireland winning side.

A central figure in the team, he was named Footballer of the Year at the end of the season.

He won three Ulster titles with Donegal in 2011, 2012, and 2014. Between individual and team awards, Lacey stands as the most decorated footballer in Donegal history.

Lacey, who turns 33 this month, was introduced as a half-time sub in Donegal's comprehensive qualifier defeat against Galway, his last game for the county.

Here's the statement Lacey released through Donegal GAA this evening.

"Having allowed some dust to settle on our season, I now feel ready to announce my retirement from the Donegal senior football team.

I have experienced almost everything with the Donegal footballers over these past 14 seasons and more, from desperate defeats to the crowning glory winning the Sam Maguire in 2012 and everything in between.

They are games and days and friendships that will live with me forever.

I am thankful for the opportunities given to me over the course of my career, and grateful to the players who played alongside me and thecoaches who guided me throughout it.

With them, I was able to win League, Ulster, All-Ireland andindividual honours, and for that I very thankful. In addition to mytime with Donegal, I was honoured to be selected for my country andplay in the 2006 and 2011 International Rules series.

Now, I embark on a different phase of my life – that of a former county footballer.

I will continue to play with Four Masters, with whom I first kicked aball and with whom I will kick my last.

I am enjoying increased responsibility in my job at LYIT and I have enjoyed dipping my toe into coaching in recent times, most recently with the Donegal development squads.

I am soon to be married to my fiancee Ciara. Our son Noah has been alight in both our lives. They have made many sacrifices so that Icould continue to pursue my inter county career and I am eternally grateful to them for that."

The Donegal county board also paid tribute to Lacey on his retirement this evening.

Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Dhún na nGall wishes to acknowledge the contribution of Karl Lacey to our county teams over the course of 14 seasons at adult level.

Donegal’s most decorated footballer, Karl has been a tremendous ambassador for the county throughout that time, and was rightly honoured with 4 All Star awards and the ultimate Footballer of the Year award in 2012.

He was, of course, an integral part of the Donegal squad that brought such success to the county over recent years on the provincial and national stages. The exploits of that team, and the joy it brought to Donegal people at home and abroad will live long in the memory.

As well as playing with the seniors this year, Karl also served as a strength and conditioning coach with the county under-age development squads. We are delighted that he is giving the benefit of his experience to the next generation of Donegal footballers.

We extend every good wish to Karl in his retirement.