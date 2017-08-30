New Cork football manager Ronan MCarthy has unveiled his backroom team, with Eamonn Ryan remaining on as a selector after serving two years with previous boss Peadar Healy.

McCarthy was appointed to the Rebels hotseat last week on a three-year term. As a player, he won two Munster titles and was part of the management team under Conor Counihan and Brian Cuthbert.

Also joining the Douglas native on the sidelines will be Seán Hayes and Ciarán O'Sullivan.

Eamonn Ryan previously coached the Cork ladies to ten All-Ireland titles.

Hayes took charge of the U21 side for the last four years, guiding them to an All-Ireland final appearance in 2016 where they lost to Mayo.

O'Sullivan was a selector with Brian Cuthbert in 2015.

Cork will begin 2018 in Division 2 of the Allianz League.