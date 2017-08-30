Waterford selector Eoin Murphy admits handing Galway their first knockout defeat of the season is a tall order but insists his side are relishing the challenge of taking them on in Sunday's All-Ireland final.

"Galway are deserved favourites, because of their unbeaten run in all competitions this year," he said of the Leinster and Allianz Hurling League champions, whose only defeat came to Wexford in Division 1B.

"But it's a great challenge for us and we're looking forward to giving what we can and seeing if we can get over the line."

Murphy played corner-back on the Waterford team that lost the county's last final appearance, to Kilkenny in 2008.

Their wait for Liam MacCarthy is now 58 years while Galway's clock has been ticking since 1988. In the counties' first ever meeting in the decider, someone's long wait will be over.

"It's nice to have a final with two teams who've waited so long since they won the All-Ireland," Murphy told RTÉ Sport.

"1959 is a long time ago.

"But sympathy won't win you anything so we're just trying to focus on the job at hand."

After being brushed aside by Cork in Munster, Waterford rebuilt with wins over Offaly and Kilkenny in the qualifiers before taking down a resurgent Wexford in the quarters and gaining their revenge over the Rebels in the semi-final two weeks ago.

"A year can take on a life of its own," reflected Murphy.

"Since Cork beat us on June 18, the group responded well and we bounced from there. We got a bit of momentum and a few wins.

"Obviously, (in the All-Ireland semi) Cork were coming with a lot of confidence, unbeaten all through Munster, and we knew it would be nip and tuck.

"There were a few turning points: the sending off (of Damien Cahalane), even though they responded well I thought, and Austin's dispossession for Jamie's goal was a bit of a knockout punch.

"I was glad the way we pushed on and killed them off."

