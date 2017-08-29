John Mullane admits Galway are favourites to topple his beloved Déise in the All-Ireland SHC final, but the RTÉ analyst isn't backing out of his promise to "jump on a horse in the nude" if Derek McGrath's men gallop to glory.

Mullane had tipped the Tribesmen to win Liam MacCarthy at the start of the championship, saying it was "written in the stars" but also promising to "jump on a horse in the nude" and ride down the Quay in his home city if Waterford went all the way.

That is now a very real possibility. A stunning defeat of Cork in the semis set up a showdown against Joe Canning and Co and Mullane is dreaming of a famous triumph.

"After the league final I was very, very impressed by Galway," he told RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland when reflecting on his prediction back in May.

"They had the three S's: speed, skill and strength. They are meeting their match in Waterford.

"The closer it gets, I'm going to have my Waterford hat on. There's an awful lot of pressure on Galway.

"I'll say it straight: I think the bookies have it wrong. I think it's 55-45 in Galway's favour, but both teams will feel they'll have a cracking chance of winning this final."

Of that promise to celebrate a Waterford win in dramatic fashion, Mullane added: "At the time it was a bit of fun. But look, if the lads do pull it off I'm sure we could come to some sort of agreement.

"We might do something with regards to getting a charity involved and possibly getting a few bob for the lads' team holiday because they've given us a fantastic summer.

"No matter what happens, whether we win, lose or draw, we're very proud of this team.

"Hopefully we raise a few bob. Willie Mullins, Aidan O'Brien, Jim Bolger, if they want to promote their horse and they want to get a picture of me going down the Quay with Liam MacCarthy, get the money out and we'll talk business!"