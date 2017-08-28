RTÉ GAA analyst Dessie Dolan hailed Sean Cavanagh as the ‘player of his generation’ after the Tyrone ace announced his inter-county retirement on Sunday.

Cavanagh brought the curtain down on an incredible 16 years with Tyrone in the wake of Dublin’s 2-17 to 0-11 victory over the Red Hands in the All-Ireland semi-final.

There were emotional scenes after the game as Cavanagh savoured his last moments in Croke Park as a player.

The Moy Tír Na nÓg clubman spent time with his family on the pitch after the game as he soaked up the atmosphere at the end of a fantastic career.

Dublin players lined up to shake his hand, showing respect to him for all that he has brought to the game.

Cavanagh finished up with three All-Ireland medals and six Ulster titles as well as a footballer of the year crown from 2008 and five All Stars and Dolan believes he was a one in a generation player.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the former Westmeath great said: "He’s the player of his generation. I remember playing with him in Australia and we were very worried at the time that the Australian teams were going to keep him.

"But despite offers his love of GAA and Tyrone brought him home.

"He’s a leader of men, a brilliant finisher and he stands up in any position, he was outstanding," Dolan insisted.

"The biggest compliment I can pay him is that when it comes to the big matches, the All-Ireland finals and semi-finals, he always set himself apart from the rest of the players. In the big days he always performed.

"He’s an incredible footballer and he’ll be missed around the pitches of Ireland."