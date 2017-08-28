Offaly's Michael Duignan feels that despite Galway's strong forward unit they will still have a big reliance on Joe Canning in the All-Ireland final against Waterford.

"Against Tipperary he had a poor first half by his own standards," said Duignan on The Sunday Game.

"But when the pressure came on he scored an unbelievable point to win the game.

"Canning has been doing this for ten years with the county, 12 or 13 with the club and I think if Galway are going to win they will need a huge game from Joe Canning."

Also speaking on The Sunday Game, Brendan Cummins said that the outcome could depend on how each forward line will cope with seven defenders.

"A lot of the scores that Galway's forwards like Cooney and Whelan got against Wexford were out on the wings and they will have to comfortable doing that again if they are going to win the All-Ireland," he said.

"I'd give Galway the nod because of the way their inside forwards move, they can win their own ball, they are dynamic and I certainly feel that they will keep Tadhg de Burca busy."

Although Duignan admitted that he often changes his mind but for the moment he's in the Galway camp for the final.

He added: "I don't think Waterford will be able to over power Galway.

"Galway are a very big powerful physical team. I just feel that Waterford won't break as many tackles, they are very good at that, breaking tackles and creating the extra man.

"I think Galway's tackling will be so ferocious that it will give them the edge."

When it comes to the bench, after looking at both teams Cummins feels that Waterford trump Galway in that department.

"Forwards win matches when we get to All-Ireland finals," said Cummins.

"I think Waterford have the stronger bench; Maurice Shanahan has been really good, Brian O’Halloran too. Maurice holds up the ball and Brian knows his role around him as well.

"When players get tired and fatigued they they have experienced players coming in. I think it’s part of their game now."