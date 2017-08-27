The Sunday Game panel have made their predictions for who will win the All-Ireland football final and it doesn’t bode well for Mayo.

Colm O’Rourke, Joe Brolly and Pat Spillane are all expecting the Sam Maguire to reside in Dublin for another year at least.

"I think it’s obvious now that Dublin are in a league of their own," said O’Rourke.

Pat Spillane shared his sentiments. He feels that last year was Mayo’s chance to become champions and Stephen Rochford’s side will face a meaner, better Dublin team in next month's final.

Brolly feels that one of the differences between the two title contenders is that Mayo have individual weaknesses whereas Dublin have none at all.

"Dublin are the perfect machine now and the individual can express themselves within that, for example McManamon’s great goal effort, explained Brolly.

"Look at Diarmuid Connolly being brought on in the 69th minute and Bernard Brogan not being brought on at all. There is a collective there and there is an atmosphere of humility."

One of the big talking points after the game was which player is going to mark sharp shooter Con O’Callaghan in the All-Ireland final.

"The obvious one would be Colm Boyle, said Colm O’Rourke.

"But the problem for Mayo is that there isn’t just one player like Con O’Callaghan, there are six or seven like him.

"Then when the Mayo backs are getting tired they see Kevin McManamon, Eoghan O’Gara and Diarmuid Connolly coming on."